Vintagience By Hisamichi Kasai Wins Silver In A' Packaging Design Awards

Innovative vintage sake packaging recognized for its fusion of science and Japanese aesthetics in the prestigious international design competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Vintagience by Hisamichi Kasai as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Vintagience's innovative approach to vintage sake packaging within the industry.Vintagience's award-winning design showcases the relevance of fusing science with traditional Japanese aesthetics in the packaging industry. By incorporating unique features such as a bottle reminiscent of antique medicine bottles, gradation on the label representing the unpredictable changes in aging, and clock hands symbolizing the passage of time, Vintagience aligns with current trends and advances packaging design standards.The Vintagience packaging design stands out in the market through its distinctive combination of functionality and aesthetics. The use of special printing techniques like prism printing creates a luminous effect on the label, while foil-stamping and embossing add a sense of luxury. The rigid box featuring holographic foil that changes color based on light angles further expresses the design concept of "gradation of aging."Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Hisamichi Kasai and the team at Shunbin Inc. to continue pushing boundaries in packaging design. This recognition may inspire future projects that explore the intersection of science, tradition, and innovation, fostering further advancements in the field.Team Members:Vintagience was designed by Creative Director and Art Director Hisamichi Kasai, with the support of Project Manager Hisashi Kobayashi, Producer Takahide Toyonishi, Planner Kenji Nakajima, Copywriter Aki Kamei, and Photographers Katsumi Nakao and Yoshihiro Yamamoto.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Hisamichi Kasai:Born in Tokushima in 1982 and currently based in Osaka, Hisamichi Kasai joined Shunbin Co., Ltd., a design consulting firm in Kyoto, in 2012 after working at an advertising agency. He engages in a wide range of design work, including CI, VI, packaging, web, architectural signage, and sales promotion tools, with a focus on corporate and product branding design. Kasai strives to draw out the essential charm of clients and create designs that reflect their identity.About Shunbin Inc.:Shunbin Co., Ltd. is a design consulting firm specializing in branding and total planning for small and medium-sized enterprises. They offer services such as branding, product planning, packaging design, custom bottle design, web design, architecture, and business management consulting tailored to the needs of their clients.About Silver A' Design Award:The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design Award:The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in pursuit of good design principles.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

