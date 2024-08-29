'Malicious Disinformation': WB CM Mamata Denies Threatening Doctors Amid Raging Kolkata Horror Protests

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly refuted allegations of threatening medical students and doctors amid ongoing protests in Kolkata. In a recent statement posted on X, Banerjee denounced what she described as a“malicious disinformation campaign” surrounding her speech at a student event.

Banerjee's comments come in response to accusations that she threatened protesting doctors regarding their future prospects. The protests erupted following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. Demonstrations have intensified, with doctors and students demanding justice and changes to improve safety and accountability in medical institutions.

During her address, Banerjee expressed support for the protesting doctors, affirming that their movement was justified. She clarified that her remarks about the potential negative consequences of filing an FIR were not intended as a threat.

"I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic and digital media which has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday. Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false," the WB CM said in a post on X.

She added, "I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our State and trying to create anarchy. With support from Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them."

"I also clarify that the phrase ("phonsh kara") that I had used in my speech yesterday is a quote from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Deva. The legendary saint had said that occasionally there is need to raise one's voice. When there are crimes and criminal offences, voice of protest has to be raised. My speech on that point was a direct allusion to the great Ramakrishnite saying," she concluded.

During her speech on Wednesday, Banerjee had expressed support for the junior doctors but also warned that filing an FIR could negatively impact their future prospects. "I support the junior doctors' agitation. They are protesting because their colleagues have been raped and murdered. We will not take any action against you, but I appeal to you to join work," Banerjee said. She further noted that the Supreme Court had also urged doctors to resume their duties, while emphasizing that an FIR could have detrimental effects on their career opportunities.

In response, some protesters perceived Banerjee's comments as a subtle threat. A former student of RG Kar Medical College argued that her statement seemed like a "passive threat," and reiterated the doctors' resolve to continue their protest until their demands were fully addressed.

Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar criticized Banerjee for her remarks, accusing her of attempting to intimidate the protesting doctors. "She is threatening doctors. She has lost her mental stability. Or else what does her statement mean? I would like to tell her that however you try, no one fears you in Bengal anymore. If anyone faces any issue, we will provide them legal help," Majumdar stated.