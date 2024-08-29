4-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Smashes 3,500-Year-Old Bronze-Age Artifact During Visit To Israeli Museum (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events at an Israeli museum, a 3,500-year-old jar, dating back to the Bronze Age, met an untimely end due to an innocent moment of child curiosity.

The jar, an ancient relic from the era of Kings David and Solomon, was prominently displayed near the entrance without protective measures, allowing visitors to admire its historical significance up close. However, the jar's precarious position led to its downfall when a 4-year-old boy, intrigued by its mysterious contents, inadvertently pulled on it, causing it to crash to the ground, Fox News reports.

The incident, while unfortunate, was met with swift action by the museum.

A conservation specialist was promptly enlisted to undertake the delicate task of restoring the jar to its former glory. Once the intricate restoration process is completed, the jar will be carefully returned to its original display spot.

Lihi Laszlo of the Hecht Museum addressed the incident with a reassuring tone, "There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police."

She clarified, "In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly."

This incident is reminiscent of a similar occurrence last year, when a 40-year-old American tourist allegedly vandalized a pair of 2nd-century Roman statues at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. The statues, depicting the goddess Athena and a griffin, were destroyed under controversial circumstances.

The tourist's actions, which he claimed were due to religious objections, led to his arrest, though his defense denied any claims of religious fanaticism.