Tamil Nadu News: Bomb Threat Mail Received By Private School In Tiruchirappalli. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli received a bomb threat over email today i.e. August 29. As per news agency ANI report, Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb while the school declared a holiday because of the bomb threat.





| Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing at Kerala airport| Gurugram Ambience Mall evacuated after it receives bomb threat mail





Just last week, a bomb threat message in the washroom of an AI flight from Mumbailed to an emergency being declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport, but the threat was later confirmed as a hoax. In Delhi, on August 20, many shopping malls and hospitals including prominent ones such as Chanakya Mall, Select City Walk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group, received bomb threat emails. The threat emails stated that "the explosive will go off in few hours." Several hospitals across Delhi also received bomb threats via email."You all will end up in a pool of blood..none of you deserve to keep living.." threatened one of the emails, reported Times Now.

| 'Bomb threat' on Air India flight to Mumbai: Man detained at Cochin airport

In another incident, on August 9, an unidentified man allegedly made a call to the Government Railway Police control room, claiming that RDX had been planted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Following the call, police conducted searches at all CSMT stations but nothing was found.