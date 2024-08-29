Cancervax Taps Flashpoint Therapeutics’ Nanotechnology Platform To Drive Universal Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research Agreement Leverages Structural Nanomedicine to Develop CancerVax's Advanced Cancer Therapies

Santa Barbara, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Barbara, CA, August 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer that will use the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that the Company has entered into a research agreement with Flashpoint Therapeutics to perform research on its newly patent-pending Universal Cancer Treatment platform.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to work with the world-class research team at Flashpoint Therapeutics,” said Byron Elton, CancerVax CEO.“Flashpoint's researchers and its proprietary technology will help us continue to develop our Universal Cancer Treatment platform.”

CancerVax recently filed a patent application for its novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells“look” like well immunized common diseases such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells.

Adam Margolin, CEO of Flashpoint said, "This project aligns perfectly with Flashpoint's mission to leverage our structural nanomedicine platform to develop complex and intelligent therapeutics. CancerVax's Universal Cancer Treatment platform requires precise, multi-component delivery to effectively detect and mark cancer cells. Our technology is uniquely suited to this challenge, offering the ability to package and deliver Smart mRNA payloads with the efficiency and accuracy needed to realize the full potential of this promising therapeutic approach."

About CancerVax

CancerVax, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells“look” like well immunized common diseases such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We have also created our first cancer drug candidate – a single-disease specific immunotherapy targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot – a better way to treat cancer. To learn more, please visit

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint Therapeutics is redefining drug discovery with its innovative structural nanomedicine platform. By precisely co-delivering RNA, DNA, and peptide cargo to specific target cells, our technology enables the creation of potent, multi-targeted therapies with optimized structure-function relationships and synchronized activation kinetics.

Validated in numerous in-vivo models and clinical studies, our platform has successfully repurposed previously ineffective components into curative cancer treatments. Flashpoint holds exclusive licenses to structural nanomedicine technology, built upon decades of groundbreaking research in the world-renowned nanotechnology lab of Dr. Chad Mirkin, Director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University and 2024 winner of the prestigious Kavli Prize in Nanoscience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVax, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

