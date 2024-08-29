Callus Company Revolutionizes Internship Management With Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizes Internship Management with Technology

Digitalizing Internships to Meet AICTE Guidelines

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Callus Company is revolutionizing the management and operation of internships through its cutting-edge solutions. Expanding its presence in India, Callus Company, through its SPRINT PROGRAM, enables Indian talents to undertake internships with global companies while earning academic credits. This initiative comes in the wake of the October 2023 announcement by India's University Grants Commission (UGC), which made internships mandatory for all undergraduates as a graduation requirement. As a result, the demand for internship matching in India has surged.Callus Company has successfully digitalized the complex guidelines provided by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to award academic credits for internships. For internships to be recognized for university credit, all AICTE guidelines must be strictly followed. Previously, these processes were cumbersome and paper-based, making it difficult for students to complete and for universities to manage.The innovative solution by Callus Company allows for the digital submission of student information and daily logs, automatically generating internship reports that comply with AICTE standards. What once required laborious manual entry and management has now been streamlined into an automated process, producing a comprehensive PDF report upon internship completion.This breakthrough positions Callus Company as the only internship platform in India recognized for adhering to AICTE guidelines, ensuring that students can successfully complete internships that contribute to their academic achievements. The company's digital solution has not only simplified the internship management process but also set a new standard in the industry.With this advancement, Callus Company is leading the way in transforming how internships are conducted, managed, and accredited, solidifying its role as a key player in the Indian educational and professional landscape.

Paul Bae

Callus Company Inc.

+82 10-4135-0274

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Global Internship Matching Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.