Revenue-Based Financing Market Expected To Hit $42.34 Bn By 2027, Boasting 61.8% CAGR Lighter Capital, Uncapped Ltd

Revenue-Based Financing Expected to Hit $42.34 Bn by 2027, Boasting 61.8% CAGR | Lighter Capital, Uncapped Ltd

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revenue-based financing (RBF) allow startups with another option beyond venture capital to fund their business growth. In addition, this type of financing largely benefits companies that demonstrates stable growth, recurring revenues, and strong margins. Moreover, RBF introduces companies to risks of debt, provides less capital than venture capital funding, and offers flexible interest payments & anti-dilution components for startups, small businesses, and medium-sized enterprises.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global revenue-based financing market accounted for $901.41 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $42.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 61.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in need for quicker fundraising method than conventional banks and surge in need for investors to earn more profits have boosted the growth of the global revenue-based financing market. Moreover, favorable government regulations for revenue-based financing supplemented the market growth. However, intense competition among financial institutions and lack of standardizations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of digital platforms across the world is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, consumer goods, energy & utilities, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the energy & utilities segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 68.0% during the forecast period.

The global revenue-based financing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 65.0% during the forecast period.

The global revenue-based financing market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Decathlon Capital Partners, Capria Ventures LLC, GetVantage, Fleximize, Lighter Capital, Ken Capital Technologies Pte Ltd, SaaS Capital, SABINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, Uncapped Ltd., and UPLIFT1.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prolonged lockdown has disrupted the supply chain and value chain of businesses. Moreover, several small businesses have been searching for financing options without raising equity as venture capital funding has decreased.

During these times, several start-ups have witnessed a decrease in sales and revenue and investors faced disruption & delays in receiving regular payments. In such times, revenue-based financing proved to be an effective model.

The global revenue-based financing market is classified on the basis of enterprise size, industrial vertical, and region. Based on enterprise size, the market is classified into micro enterprises, small enterprises, and medium-sized enterprises. The small-sized enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the micro enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 65.4% during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

By enterprise size, the small-sized enterprises segment led the revenue-based financing market size, in terms of revenue in 2019.

By industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the highest revenue-based financing market share in 2019.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.

The key players profiled in the revenue-based financing market analysis are Capria Ventures LLC, Decathlon Capital Partners, Fleximize, GetVantage, Ken Capital Technologies Pte Ltd, Lighter Capital, SABINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, SaaS Capital, Uncapped Ltd., and UPLIFT1. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

