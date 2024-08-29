Nilesh Patel, M.D. Has Been Awarded A 2024 NY Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Nilesh Patel, M.D., a leading ear, nose, and throat specialist, based on merit for 2024. Dr. Patel provides exceptional otolaryngology care to patients from New York City and the tri-state area at his Midtown Manhattan office. He strives to utilize advanced minimally invasive procedures and treatments, including in-office balloon sinuplasty and turbinate reduction, to provide state of the art otolaryngology care with an emphasis on patient comfort and convenience.Dr. Patel's medical career began at the Sophie Davis School of Medicine, where he completed an accelerated seven-year BS/MD program. He then graduated from the New York University School of Medicine in 1995. Following a general surgery internship at the State University of New York Health Science Center in Brooklyn in 1996, Dr. Patel continued at the same institution to complete his specialty training, earning his residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery in 2000.In addition to providing direct patient care in his office, he has been an active member in the department of Otolaryngology at New York University Langone Medical Center and at The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai where he is currently Surgeon Director and was past president of the medical board.Dr. Patel's contributions to the field extend beyond patient care; he has authored numerous publications in otolaryngology journals and textbooks and has presented his work at various professional meetings. His dedication to advancing the field of otolaryngology is widely recognized.Dr. Patel's philosophy is that medicine should be practiced as an art and not just as a science- highlighting the importance of caring for the patient as a whole and not simply treating the disease. He believes the best outcomes can only be achieved with a partnership approach to health care, emphasizing education and patient involvement in their treatment.To learn more about Dr. Nilesh Patel, please visit:----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at ... and/or visit .

