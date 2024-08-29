Drug-Free Tennessee To Host Overdose Awareness Day Luncheon In Nashville

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 29th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, Drug-Free Tennessee, the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, is hosting a special luncheon on Saturday, August 31st, at 1130 8th Ave South in Nashville. The event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and to promote community-driven solutions for preventing drug addiction.

The luncheon will feature a guest speaker from Nashville Thrives, who will share insights on how the community can come together to combat the ongoing drug crisis. Attendees will also receive valuable materials on drug education and prevention, empowering them with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and support those at risk.







“Overdose Awareness Day is a crucial time to come together as a community to address the devastating impact of drug addiction,” said Arlo Dixon, spokesperson for Drug-Free Tennessee.“This luncheon provides an opportunity for us to unite, learn, and take action towards creating a safer, healthier Nashville.”

Lunch will be provided at the event, but space is limited. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by contacting .

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, August 31st

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Location: 1130 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN

For more information about Drug-Free Tennessee and its ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse, please visit or contact .

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, dedicated to providing drug education and prevention resources to communities throughout the state. Drug-Free Tennessee aims to create a drug-free future for all Tennesseans through partnerships with local organizations and educational initiatives.