Shaquille O'neill Swaps The Court For Cuisine In Abu Dhabi's Street Food Series

Abu Dhabi 29 August 2024: If you've been thinking of exploring some of the diverse flavours of Abu Dhabi's delicious street food culture, NBA star Shaquille O'Neil has already done the footwork for you.



The sporting legend swaps the court for cuisine in a series of films that sees Shaq discovering Abu Dhabi's diverse street food scene while leaving his own food reviews as he explores the flavours and characters behind Emirati and Middle Eastern Street food.



Diving headfirst into the heart of Abu Dhabi's foodie-favourite street food spots, each episode of 'Shaq's Abu Dhabi Street Food Journey,' sees the larger-than-life personality immersed in the city as he explores eight different foodie hotspots.



Shaq first visits Al Dhafra restaurant, an authentic Emirati cuisine spot, with a group of locals, where he's introduced to lamb ghouzi (a traditional Emirati rice dish). Shaq marvels at the mix of meat, rice and spices, and attributes the ingredient's 'teamwork' to making this a highlight dish. In upcoming episodes, he likens the tasty, sweet luqaimat (sweet dough balls with date syrup) at Luqaimat and Chebab to 'mini basketballs' and gives his taste buds a more familiar treat at Mo's Joint with their takeaway Classic Burger, giving a shout-out to its special Abu Dhabi sauce as 'the MVP.'



But Shaq doesn't just eat the food – he gets in on the action! Inspired by the city's culinary creativity, he heads to Beit El Khetyar and creates a giant shawarma, a limited edition 'Shaqwarma' that's sure to satisfy even the biggest appetites.



Shaq's infectious enthusiasm and adventurous spirit match the melting pot of flavours that define Abu Dhabi's street food scene. With each bite, he uncovers different cultural influences that make this city's street food scene so unique.



Shaq also shares humorous and insightful commentary about his culinary adventures in Al Sultan Sweets (a crowd favourite Arabic sweets shop), India Palace Restaurant. (authentic Indian cuisine), Bu Tafish (a traditional seafood dining establishment since 1968) and Seashell (Abu Dhabi's unique twist on fast food favourites).



A supersized NBA superstar partnered with a city steeped in a rich culinary street food heritage. Together, Shaquille O'Neill and Abu Dhabi make a truly unbeatable team.

