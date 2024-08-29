HRC President Meets NHRC Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC), H E Hala bint Mazyad Al Tuwaijri, met yesterday in Riyadh with Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee and Chairperson of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah. They discussed efforts to sign a memorandum of understanding to exchange expertise, best practices, cooperation and joint coordination to organize training courses and on the most important topics related to human rights in the Gulf and the Arab region.