(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates with Bountive

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Bountive, a decentralized prize savings protocol Starknet. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access Bountive's innovative prize games via web extension.

Key highlights of the Bountive integration:



Non-Custodial Design: Bountive's protocol ensures users maintain full control over their funds at all times.

Instant Fund Access: Participants can withdraw their funds at any time, providing flexibility and control. User-Friendly Interface: The integration offers a seamless experience for users of all backgrounds.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

