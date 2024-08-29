TD Securities Appoints Carl Hayes As Head Of European Cash Equities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

TD Securities (TDS), a global corporate and offering integrated capital markets products and services, is pleased to announce the of Carl Hayes, Managing Director, as the new Head of European Cash Equities. Based in London, Carl's appointment supports TDS' continued focus on extending its reach in European equity markets. Carl reports to Sharon Kim, Executive Managing Director and Region Head of Europe, TD Securities and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group.

Carl Hayes, Managing Director and Head of European Cash Equities, commented, "It is a privilege to lead the European Cash Equities team. With the current dynamics in the European markets, I look forward to leveraging our outstanding expertise in high touch, low touch, electronic and program trading, as well as research sales, to enhance our market position and provide exceptional value to our clients."

Sharon Kim, Executive Managing Director and Region Head of Europe, stated, "Carl's leadership will help us further strengthen our multi-asset capabilities and integrate our market insights and quality execution across asset classes. These strengths have earned us a strong reputation in the financial services industry, and Carl and his team's expertise will be key in driving our growth in these areas."

Dan Charney, Vice Chair and Co-Head of Global Markets, said, "With decades of experience operating in European markets and the significant velocity created through the merger with Cowen, our team has a clear advantage through our market-leading execution platform and award-winning content and thought leadership. We are exceptionally pleased to have Carl Hayes lead the European Cash Equities division and contribute to our continued growth and success."

Carl Hayes joined Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL) as Head of European Sales Trading in 2019. He has had a pivotal role in shaping the business strategy and driving its execution. His expertise and leadership have significantly contributed to the development and growth of TDS' presence in Europe, where the team has continued to gain market share.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on July 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Securities