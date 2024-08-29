Prime Minister Meets Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler And UAE National Security Adviser
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Wednesday with Deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, currently visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to support and develop them, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.
