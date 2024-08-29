عربي


Estonia's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy


8/29/2024 2:25:19 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tallinn: Chief of the State Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia H E Urmas Eigla received yesterday a copy of the credentials of H E Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jaber as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Estonia.

The Peninsula

