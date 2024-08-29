(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unaudited interim results for the three-and six-month periods ended 30 June 2024 Serabi (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused and development company, is pleased to release its unaudited interim results for the three and six-month periods ended 30 June 2024. A copy of the full interim statements together with commentary can be accessed on the Company's website using the following link: “This has been another period of good performance,” said Clive Line, Serabi's CFO.“EBITDA of $8.3 million for the latest quarter is up 76 per cent on the first quarter of 2024 and has resulted in a year-to-date EBITDA of 13.0 million, which in turn is a 96 per cent improvement compared with the first six months of 2023. The cash position of $12 million remained steady, reflecting the continued investment in development and ramp up of Coringa, the on-going mine development at Palito and the investment we have made in the crushing and ore sorting plant at the Coringa mine. “The Company has previously reported its continuing development of Coringa with mining now on levels 320m, 290m and 260m, whilst development continues on levels 260m, 225m and 190m. The main ramp has almost reached the next planned 155m level which will be opened in September. The ramp will continue to be deepened, but with three and soon to be four development levels ahead of production, the mine is in a very healthy position for the planned future production expansion. “Mine development costs of $3.0 million represent an additional $1.6 million cost compared to the first six months of 2023, adding approximately $163 per ounce to the AISC for the six-month period but this up-front investment is necessary to deliver the longer-term production growth and in turn, reduce the long-term AISC. In addition, the Company has spent a further $4.0 million on capital equipment in the first six months of the year which includes $1.3 million on the crushing plant and ore sorter. Mining rates continue to increase and the 115,860 tonnes of ore mined in the first six months of the year was a 40% increase compared with the same period of 2023.” Financial Highlights (all currency amounts are expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Gold production for the first half of 2024 of 18,010 ounces, (2023: 16,524 ounces).

Cash held on 30 June 2024 of $12.0 million (31 December 2023: $11.6 million including US$0.6 million relating to the exploration alliance with Vale).

EBITDA for the six-month period of $13.0 million (2023: $6.6 million).

Post-tax profit for the six-month period of $9.2 million (2023: $5.0 million),

Profit per share of 12.18 cents compared with a profit per share of 6.58 cents for the same six month period of 2023.

Net cash inflow from operations for the six-month period (after mine development expenditure of US$3.0 million) of US$6.6 million (2023: US$5.8 million inflow, after mine development expenditure of US$1.3 million)).

Average gold price of US$2,209 per ounce received on gold sales during the six month period (2023: US$1,940).

Cash Cost for the six-month period to 30 June 2024 of US$1,401 per ounce (six months 2023: US$1,258 per ounce). All-In Sustaining Cost for the six-month period to 30 June 2024 of US$1,782 per ounce (six months 2023: US$1,519 per ounce).

Overview of the financial results In the first half of 2024, the Group has reported revenue and operating costs related to the sale of 18,535 ounces in the period (18,010 ounces produced). This compares to sales reported of only 15,356 ounces in the first half of 2023. Reported revenues and costs reflect the ounces sold in each period and as a result total costs for the six-month period are significantly higher than for the corresponding period of 2023. During the month of January 2024, the Group also completed and drew down a new US$5 million loan with Itaú Bank in Brazil. This new arrangement has an interest coupon of 8.47 per cent and is repayable as a bullet payment on 6 January 2025. This replaced a similar loan arranged with Santander Bank in Brazil that was repaid during the month of February 2024. The ore sorter for Coringa has now been delivered to site and the ground works required for installing the crushing plant and the related infrastructure for the ore sorter are progressing well with the intention that the plant can be operational during the fourth quarter of this year, processing some of the lower grade material that has been stockpiled at Coringa and boosting gold production in that last three-month period. Key Financial Information

SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATISTICS FOR THE THREE-AND SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2024 6 months to

30 June 2024

US$

(unaudited) 6 months to

30 June 2023

US$

(unaudited) 3 months to

30 June 2024

US$

(unaudited) 3 months to

30 June 2023

US$

(unaudited) Revenue 42,664,607 30,523,582 22,418,207 17,086,213 Cost of sales (25,680,069) (21,064,434) (12,123,470) (11,297,431) Gross operating profit 16,984,538 9,459,148 10,294,737 5,788,782 Administration and share based payments (4,009,000) (2,838,267) (2,024,010) (1,483,692) EBITDA 12,975,538 6,620,881 8,270,727 4,305,090 Depreciation and amortisation charges (2,240,806) (2,025,037) (1,194,245) (1,190,523) Operating profit before finance and tax 10,734,732 4,595,844 7,076,482 3,114,567 Profit after tax 9,221,834 4,979,891 5,584,271 3,512,412 Earnings per ordinary share (basic) 12.18c 6.58c 7.37c 4.64c Average gold price received (US$/oz) US$2,209 US$1,940 US$2,339 US$1,980





As at

30 June

2024

US$

(unaudited) As at

31 December 2023

US$

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents 12,041,017 11,552,031 Net funds (after finance debt obligations) 6,097,781 5,148,947 Net assets 93,950,061 92,792,049





Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) 6 months to

30 June

2024 6 months to 30 June

2023 12 months to 31 December 2023 Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes 18,010 ozs 16,524 ozs 33,152 ozs Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) US$1,401 US$1,258 US$1,300 Total AISC of production (per ounce) US$1,782 US$1,519 US$1,635

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

The following information, comprising, the Income Statement, the Group Balance Sheet, Group Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, and Group Cash Flow, is extracted from the unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months to 30 June 2024.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three and six-month periods ended 30 June 2024.

For the six months ended

30 June For the three months ended

30 June 2024 2023 2024 2023 (expressed in US$) Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 42,664,607 30,523,582 22,418,207 17,086,213 Cost of sales (25,680,069) (20,694,434) (12,123,470) (11,297,431) Stock impairment provision – (370,000) – – Depreciation and amortisation charges (2,240,806) (2,025,037) (1,194,245) (1,190,523) Total cost of sales (27,920,875) (23,089,471) (13,317,715) (12,487,954) Gross profit 14,743,732 7,434,111 9,100,492 4,598,259 Administration expenses (3,805,431) (2,899,894) (1,862,691) (1,449,726) Share-based payments (118,892) (85,866) (65,009) (37,799) Gain on asset disposals (84,677) 147,493 (96,310) 3,833 Operating profit 10,734,732 4,595,844 7,076,482 3,114,567 Other income – exploration receipts 2 351,186 1,050,535 11,332 1,050,535 Other expenses – exploration expenses 2 (317,746) (1,019,911) (5,228) (1,019,911) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (820,356) 100,066 (785,790) 17,455 Finance expense 3 (310,303) (434,748) (135,698) (273,578) Finance income 3 236,465 819,669 94,910 776,850 Profit before taxation 9,873,978 5,111,455 6,256,008 3,665,918 Income tax expense 4 (652,144) (131,564) (671,737) (153,506) Profit after taxation 9,221,834 4,979,891 5,584,271 3,512,412 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (8,182,714) 4,703,151 (6,401,786) 3,708,904 Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period (1) 1,039,120 9,683,042 (817,515) 7,221,316 Profit per ordinary share (basic) 5 12.18c 6.58c 7.37c 4.64c Profit per ordinary share (diluted) 5 12.18c 6.58c 7.37c 4.64c

(1) The Group has no non-controlling interest and all profits are attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2024

(expressed in US$)

As at

30 June 2024 (unaudited)

As at

30 June 2023 (unaudited) As at

31 December 2023

(audited) Non-current assets Deferred exploration costs 18,952,915 20,367,929 20,499,257 Property, plant and equipment 52,438,422 51,678,058 53,340,903 Right of use assets 4,887,175 5,537,628 5,316,330 Taxes receivable 5,839,555 4,026,439 4,653,063 Deferred taxation 1,688,554 1,792,206 1,791,983 Total non-current assets 83,806,621 83,402,260 85,601,536 Current assets Inventories 13,041,361 9,881,514 12,797,951 Trade and other receivables 3,402,714 2,533,055 2,858,072 Prepayments and accrued income 2,758,307 1,375,685 2,320,256 Derivative financial assets - 649,209 115,840 Cash and cash equivalents 12,041,017 13,285,448 11,552,031 Total current assets 31,243,399 27,724,911 29,644,150 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8,562,520 6,328,124 8,626,292 Interest bearing liabilities 5,943,236 6,430,023 6,403,084 Derivative financial liabilities - 88,755 - Accruals 412,291 1,094,621 649,225 Total current liabilities 14,918,047 13,941,523 15,678,601 Net current assets 16,325,352 13,783,388 13,965,549 100,131,973 97,185,648 99,567,085 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 3,738,633 4,111,078 3,960,920 Provisions 2,282,580 1,312,689 2,663,892 Interest bearing liabilities 160,699 469,910 150,224 Total non-current liabilities 6,181,912 5,893,677 6,775,036 Net assets 93,950,061 91,291,971 92,792,049 Equity Share capital 11,213,618 11,213,618 11,213,618 Share premium reserve 36,158,068 36,158,068 36,158,068 Option reserve 294,465 243,002 175,573 Other reserves 17,609,380 15,375,463 15,960,006 Translation reserve (69,963,455) (61,573,620) (61,780,741) Retained surplus 98,637,985 89,875,440 91,065,525 Equity shareholders' funds 93,950,061 91,291,971 92,792,049

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024

(expressed in US$) (unaudited) Share

capital Share

premium Share option reserve Other reserves (1) Translation reserve Retained Earnings Total equity Equity shareholders' funds at 31 December 2022 11,213,618 36,158,068 1,324,558 14,459,255 (66,276,771) 84,644,335 81,523,063 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - 4,703,151 - 4,703,151 Profit for the period - - - - - 4,979,891 4,979,891 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 4,703,151 4,979,891 9,683,042 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 916,208 - (916,208) - Share incentives expired - - (1,167,422) - - 1,167,422 - Share incentives expense - - 85,866 - - - 85,866 Equity shareholders' funds at 30 June

2023 11,213,618 36,158,068 243,002 15,375,463 (61,573,620) 89,875,440 91,291,971 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - (207,121) (207,121) Profit for the period - - - - 1,595,721 1,595,721 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (207,121) 1,595,721 1,388,600 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 584,543 - (584,543) - Share based incentives lapsed in period - - (178,907) - - 178,907 - Share based incentive expense - - 111,478 - - - 111,478 Equity shareholders' funds at 31 December

2023 11,213,618 36,158,068 175,573 15,960,006 (61,780,741) 91,065,525 92,792,049 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - (8,182,714) - (8,182,714) Profit for the period - - - - 9,221,834 9,221,834 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (8,182,714) 9,221,834 1,039,120 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 1,649,374 - (1,649,374) - Share option expense - - 118,892 - - - 118,892 Equity shareholders' funds at 30 June

2024 11,213,618 36,158,068 294,465 17,609,380 (69,963,455) 98,637,985 93,950,061

(1) Other reserves comprise a merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$16,346,824 (31 December 2023: merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$15,598,545).

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the three and six-month periods ended 30 June 2024

For the six months

ended

30 June For the three months

ended

30 June 2024 2023 2024 2023 (expressed in US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Post tax profit for period 9,221,834 4,979,891 5,584,271 3,512,412 Depreciation – plant, equipment and mining properties 2,240,806 2,025,037 1,194,245 1,190,523 Stock impairment provision - 370,000 - - Net financial expense/(income) 860,754 (484,987) 793,138 (520,727) Provision for taxation 652,144 131,564 671,737 153,506 Gain / (loss) on disposals 84,677 (147,493) 96,310 (3,833) Share-based payments 118,892 85,866 65,009 37,799 Taxation paid (441,698) (395,890) (426,344) (109,153) Interest paid (29,508) (385,814) 362,760 (359,404) Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (52,284) (72,071) (120,031) 18,350 Changes in working capital (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1,267,362) (781) (12,077) 348,963 (Increase)decrease in receivables, prepayments and accrued income (2,240,736) 2,765,042 (1,482,794) 883,597 Increase in payables, accruals and provisions 404,803 247,961 925,657 934,445 Net cash inflow from operations 9,552,322 9,118,325 7,651,881 6,086,478 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and assets in construction (4,011,890) (980,086) (3,572,905) (238,179) Mine development expenditure (2,936,169) (1,339,090) (1,346,542) (966,690) Geological exploration expenditure (913,456) (357,424) (763,872) (357,424) Pre-operational project costs (472,684) - (472,684) 206,546 Proceeds from sale of assets 52,481 191,515 40,573 33,044 Interest Received 229,633 79,799 94,910 36,980 Net cash outflow on investing activities (8,052,085) (2,405,286) (6,020,520) (1,285,723) Financing activities Receipt of short-term loan 5,000,000 5,000,000 - - Repayment of short-term loan (5,000,000) (5,096,397) - (5,096,397) Payment of finance lease liabilities (498,450) (610,982) (243,205) (307,841) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (498,450) (707,379) (243,205) (5,404,238) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,001,787 6,005,660 1,388,156 (603,483) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,552,031 7,196,313 11,056,317 13,920,999 Exchange difference on cash (512,801) 83,475 (403,456) (32,068) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12,041,017 13,285,448 12,041,017 13,285,448

Notes

1. Basis of preparation

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are for the three and six month periods ended 30 June 2024. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three and six month periods ended 30 June 2023 and, where applicable, the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 annual report.

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34“Interim Financial Reporting” and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024.

The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified. The auditor's report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations effective in 2024

The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretations in advance of the required implementation dates.

The following Accounting Standards have not yet been ratified in UK law but are expected to be ratified during 2024. The Group expects to make appropriate compliant disclosures in its Annual Report for the year needed 31 December 2024.

IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures

Amendments IAS 1 – Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current and Non Current Liabilities with Covenants

The IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements (“IAS 1”). The amendments clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current is based on rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the entity's expectation or events after the reporting date. Covenants of loan arrangements will affect the classification of a liability as current or non-current if the entity must comply with a covenant either before or at the reporting date, even if the covenant is only tested for compliance after the reporting date. There was no significant impact on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements as a result of the adoption of these amendments.

Management do not consider that the following other amendments to existing standards are applicable to the current operations of the Group or will have any material impact on the financial statements.

Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (amendments to IFRS 16) Supplier Finance Arrangements (amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 17))

Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the current period and have not been early adopted. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's current or future reporting periods.

These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

(i) Going concern

On 30 June 2024 the Group held cash of US$12.0 million which represents an increase of US$0.49 million compared to 31 December 2023.

On 7 January 2024, the Group completed a US$5.0 million unsecured loan arrangement with Itaú Bank in Brazil. The loan is repayable as a bullet payment on 6 January 2025 and carries an interest coupon of 8.47 per cent. The proceeds raised from the loan are being used for working capital and secure adequate liquidity to repay a similar arrangement which was repaid on 22 February 2024.

Management prepares, for Board review, regular updates of its operational plans and cash flow forecasts based on their best judgement of the expected operational performance of the Group and using economic assumptions that the Directors consider are reasonable in the current global economic climate. The current plans assume that during 2024 the Group will continue gold production from its Palito Complex operation as well as increase production from the Coringa mine and will be able to increase gold production to exceed the levels of 2023.

The Directors will limit the Group's discretionary expenditures, when necessary, to manage the Group's liquidity.

The Directors acknowledge that the Group remains subject to operational and economic risks and any unplanned interruption or reduction in gold production or unforeseen changes in economic assumptions may adversely affect the level of free cash flow that the Group can generate on a monthly basis. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that, after taking into account reasonably possible changes in trading performance, and the current macroeconomic situation, the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Financial Statements.

2. Other Income and Expenses

Under the copper exploration alliance with Vale announced on 10 May 2023, the related exploration activities undertaken by the Group under the management of a working committee (comprising representatives from Vale and Serabi), were funded in their entirety by Vale during Phase 1 of the programme. Following the completion of Phase 1, Vale advised the Group, in April 2024, that it did not wish to continue the exploration alliance.

Exploration and development of copper deposits is not the core activity of the Group and further funding beyond the Phase 1 commitment would be required before a judgment could be made as to a project being commercially viable. There is a significant cost involved in developing new copper deposits and it is unlikely that, without the financial support of a partner, the Group would independently seek to develop a copper project in preference to any of its existing gold projects and discoveries. As a result, both the funding received from Vale and the related exploration expenditures has been recognised through the income statement. As this is not a principal business activity of the Group these receipts and expenditures are classified as other income and other expenses.

3. Finance expense and income

6 months

ended

30 June 202

(unaudited) 6 months

ended

30 June 2023

(unaudited) 3 months

ended

30 June 2024

(unaudited) 3 months

ended

30 June 2023

(unaudited) US$ US$ US$ US$ Loss on revaluations of hedging derivatives - (88,755) - (88,755) Interest expense on short term loan (242,077) (243,318) (100,430) (131,608) Interest expense on trade finance (32,213) (41,891) (13,291) (25,056) Interest expense on finance leases (36,013) (60,784) (21,977) (28,159) Total Financial expense (310,303) (434,748) (135,698) (273,578) Interest Income 229,633 79,799 94,910 36,980 Gain on revaluation of hedging derivatives - 570,863 - 570,863 Realised gain on hedging derivatives 6,832 169,007 - 169,007 Total Financial income 236,465 819,669 94,910 776,850 Net finance (expense) / income (73,838) 384,921 (40,788) 503,272

4. Taxation

The Group has recognised a deferred tax asset to the extent that the Group has reasonable certainty as to the level and timing of future profits that might be generated and against which the asset may be recovered. The deferred tax liability arising on unrealised exchange gains has been eliminated in the six-month period to 30 June 2024 reflecting the stronger Brazilian Real exchange rate at the end of the period and resulting in deferred tax income of US$796,454 (six months to 30 June 2023 – charge of US$607,223).

The Group has also incurred a tax charge in Brazil for the six-month period of US$1,448,598 (six months to 30 June 2023 tax charge - US$738,787).

5. Earnings per Share

6 months ended 30 June 2024

(unaudited) 6 months ended 30 June 2023

(unaudited) 3 months ended 30 June 2024

(unaudited) 3 months ended 30 June 2023

(unaudited) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (US$) 9,221,834 4,979,891 5,584,271 3,512,412 Weighted average ordinary shares in issue 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 Basic profit per share (US cents) 12.18c 6.58c 7.37c 4.64c Diluted ordinary shares in issue (1) 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 Diluted profit per share (US cents) 12.18c 6.58c 7.37c 4.64c

(1) On 30 June 2024 there were 2,814,541 conditional share awards in issue (30 June 2023 - 864,500). These are subject to performance conditions which may or not be fulfilled in full or in part. These CSAs have not been included in the calculation of the diluted earnings per share.

6. Post balance sheet events

There has been no item, transaction or event of a material or unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the Directors of the Company to affect significantly the continuing operation of the entity, the results of these operations, or the state of affairs of the entity in future financial periods.