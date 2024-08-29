(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 29th August 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 28th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,002 Lowest price per share (pence): 699.00 Highest price per share (pence): 704.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 701.5005

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,342,171 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,342,171 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 701.5005 2,002 699.00 704.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 28 August 2024 10:36:55 119 701.00 XLON 00295181170TRLO1 28 August 2024 10:36:55 118 701.00 XLON 00295181171TRLO1 28 August 2024 10:36:55 118 701.00 XLON 00295181172TRLO1 28 August 2024 10:36:55 118 701.00 XLON 00295181173TRLO1 28 August 2024 10:39:53 80 702.00 XLON 00295183194TRLO1 28 August 2024 10:39:53 38 702.00 XLON 00295183195TRLO1 28 August 2024 13:41:42 15 703.00 XLON 00295206196TRLO1 28 August 2024 13:42:10 8 702.00 XLON 00295206202TRLO1 28 August 2024 14:56:11 116 704.00 XLON 00295208606TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:45:01 113 702.00 XLON 00295210789TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:45:01 112 702.00 XLON 00295210790TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:45:01 112 702.00 XLON 00295210791TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:45:01 112 702.00 XLON 00295210792TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:45:01 484 702.00 XLON 00295210793TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:45:22 110 700.00 XLON 00295210805TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:51:19 68 700.00 XLON 00295211105TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:56:26 65 700.00 XLON 00295211326TRLO1 28 August 2024 15:59:00 96 699.00 XLON 00295211419TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970