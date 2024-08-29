Amit Sial’S ‘Tikdam’ To Be Screened For Senior Officials, Government Representatives In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Amit Sial and filmmaker Vivek Anchalia's social drama“Tikdam” will be having a special screening for senior officials, representatives in Lucknow on Thursday.

The event will bring together IAS, IPS officers and senior UP government officials as well as students and teachers, offering them an opportunity to experience this moving firsthand. Also present for the screening will be the lead and director. The screening is set to take place today at a school in Lucknow.

“Tikdam” also stars Arisht Jain, Aarohi Saud, Divyansh Dwivedi and Nayan Bhatt. The filming took place in Ramnagar, Nainital, Uttarakhand. The film explores the touching relationship between a father and his children amidst a backdrop of environmental and social challenges.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Parth Gajjar, Poonam Shroff, Savio Shenoy, Shweta Sharma Anchalia.

Talking about Amit Sial, he has appeared in“Charlie Ke Chakkar Mein”, which he co-wrote and co-produced. His other recent acting includes“ISSAQ”, a Hindi adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, shot in Varanasi, in which the equivalent of Mercutio, and Coffin Maker, set in Goa with Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Randeep Hooda.

Sial worked for Indian producer Ekta Kapoor and Bejoy Nambiar's film“Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi.” He is also known for his work in“Mirzapur”,“Maharani”,“Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega”,“Kathmandu Connection” and“Inside Edge.”

'Tikdam' marks filmmaker Anchalia's directorial debut. It has won“Special Mention” at both The Indian International Festival of Houston & Jagran Film Festival in India. Vivek Anchalia is also the story and co-screenplay writer of Netflix's second original film in India 'Rajma Chawal.'