Ten Reasons to Choose INFINITI for Your Next Vehicle

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Selecting a new car is a significant decision, and many discerning buyers turn to INFINITI for its blend of luxury, performance, and value. Here are ten compelling reasons why the brand continues to capture attention for those seeking luxury.



Award-Winning Design

Every INFINITI, including the QX60, features globally recognized, aesthetically pleasing designs that combine functional elegance with sleek, aerodynamic exteriors and luxurious interiors, setting them apart in a crowded luxury market.



Performance Excellence

The QX60, tailored for family comfort, provides a dynamic driving experience with agility that rivals sportier cars. Behind its distinctive grille lies a 3.5 liter V6 engine with a 9-speed auto transmission, offering responsive power for any journey.



Advanced Tech

INFINITI vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including ProPILOT Assist, which enhances your driving experience by assisting with acceleration, braking, and steering on single-lane highways. This innovative feature, along with advanced navigation, security, and entertainment options, ensures everything you need is easily accessible.



Unmatched Safety Features

Safety is paramount, with technologies like Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Backup Collision Intervention, designed to protect passengers by anticipating potential road hazards.



Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

Available as well in the QX60, this feature optimizes handling and traction across various conditions, distributing power intelligently to where it’s needed most, ensuring stable and confident driving.



Luxurious Interiors

INFINITI vehicles are renowned for their luxurious interiors, which feature opulent finishes and meticulous craftsmanship. The premium environment combines comfort with sophistication, elevating the overall travel experience without sacrificing functionality.



Durability and Longevity

These models are built to last, utilizing high-quality materials and advanced engineering to withstand the test of time. Both performance and aesthetic appeal are maintained year after year, making an INFINITI a worthwhile long-term investment.



Buyer Happiness

Arabian Automobiles is famous for its commitment to customer satisfaction, granting comprehensive warranty and service packages that mean every owner enjoys superior care and attention.



Competitive Pricing

INFINITI vehicles are exceptional value, especially with models like the QX60, for luxurious features without the premium price tag. Arabian Automobiles raises this value through thoughtful pricing, flexible payment methods and seasonal offers.



Extensive Dealer Support

Arabian Automobiles lays on outstanding support and service, reflecting INFINITI’s high global standards. Each customer benefits from personalized service and tailored solutions that ensure a satisfying ownership experience.





MENAFN29082024002987014458ID1108613740