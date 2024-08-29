Shivaji Statue Collapse Row: Engineer Named In FIR Denies Involvement, Says 'Was Just Asked To Work On Platform'
Date
8/29/2024 1:25:13 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A structural engineer named, Chetan Patil, against whom the Sindhudurg Police registered a case, has said that he was not the structural consultant for the project.
On the afternoon of August 26, the 35-foot statue commemorating the founder of the 17th-century Maratha Empire, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 of the previous year, fell.
In an interview with the Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Patil, who is listed in the FIR alongside artist Jaydeep Apte, stated that he had submitted the platform design to the Indian Navy via the Public Works Department (PWD). However, he clarified that he was not involved with the statue itself.
He told the channel, "A Thane-based company did the statue-related work," adding that,“I was just asked to work on the platform on which the statue was being erected.”
