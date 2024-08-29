State-Owned Afghan Film Will Have A Female Director For The First Time In Its History

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The state-owned Afghan film industry, Afghan Film, will have a female director for the first time its 51-year history, officials announced Wednesday.

The Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission announced late on Wednesday that Sahraa Karimi has been appointed as the director of the state-owned industry, Afghan Film.

The Chairman of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission Nader Nadery said Karimi was appointed as Director General of Afghan Film through a merit-based process conducted by the commission.

Nadery further added that Karimi will assume charge of the Afghan Film next week.

Established in 1968, the Afghan Film has played a critical role in supporting and strengthening the film industry in Afghanistan.

The institution witnessed major setbacks similar as the other state-owned institutions during the devastating civil war and did not have major activities after the fall of the Taliban regime, mainly due to the lack of budget and government's reluctance to bolster the activities of the institution.

Born in Iran, Karimi is a young Afghan filmmaker who has obtained her Master's and PhD degrees in the field of Fiction Film Directing and Screenwriting from the Academy of Music and Performing Arts (VSMU), Film and Television Faculty in 2009 and 2012.

She has also won international awards for several movies directed by her including the film project 'Afghan Women Behind the Wheel'.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram