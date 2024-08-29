Eften United Property Fund Invested 4.78 Million Euros In The Eften Real Estate Fund 5

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN United Property Fund invested 4.78 million euros in EfTEN Fund 5 aimed at institutional investors. The latter acquired the newly completed UNA retail park at Dangeručio 1 in Vilnius (property with retail centre building). The center's anchor tenants are Kesko Senukai and Rimi.

The UNA retail park is located in a rapidly growing suburb of Vilnius. It is a modern one-story center of over 16,000 square meters, where most tenants have separate entrances that open onto a large courtyard area in front of the center. Such a solution creates an opportunity for flexible business operations, where each tenant can decide for himself at what hours to keep his business open. The courtyard area enables the organization of various community events such as fairs, festivals and concerts. At the same time, the structure of the center also takes into account the lessons learned from the COVID, where restrictions were often differentiated across businesses.

After the transaction ca 90% of the EfTEN United Property Fund is invested. As the investment is to another fund managed by the EfTEN Capital AS, the EfTEN United Property Fund does not charge a management fee on the investment in line with its fund terms and conditions.





