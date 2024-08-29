Half Year Results 2024: Strong Performance In All Segments Underpins Record Year Outlook
Date
8/29/2024 1:16:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights 1H24
Orderbook stands at 7.6 billion euro, matching the peak levels of the last four quarters Group turnover grew 30% year-over-year to 1.9 billion euro, with solid growth in all contracting segments EBITDA amounted to 345 million euro, or 18.0% of turnover, up from 222 million euro, or 15.0% of turnover in the first half 2023 Net profit amounted to 141 million euro, compared to 30 million euro a year ago Capital expenditure amounted to 167 million euro, compared to 216 million euro for the first half in 2023 Strong free cash flow generation in the first half of the year, amounting to 278 million euro compared to -178 million euro a year ago; resulting in a halving of net financial debt to 352 million euro from 715 million euro a year ago
Attachment
P2024 DEME 1H24 results ENG
MENAFN29082024004107003653ID1108613667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.