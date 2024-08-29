National Sports Day: Ashutosh Kulkarni Expresses His Love For Basketball

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Ashutosh Kulkarni, who essays the role of Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the television show 'Atal', has shared that is his favourite and that he was actively involved in the sport during his academic years.

On the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday, the listed the benefits of basketball, and how it helps the body to achieve its full potential.

He said,“My favourite sport is basketball. It is one sport that I have been playing since my childhood. I was actively involved in my school and college teams, and although I play less often now, I seize every opportunity to hit the court-whether at a public park, residential complex, or hotel”.

For him, the thrill of scoring and the joy the sport brings are unmatched. He feels that Basketball not only boosts flexibility and concentration but also energises the body, promotes health, and builds muscle strength.

He added,“It fosters discipline, teamwork, and quick decision-making, enhancing mental focus. Overall, it offers a full-body workout while being a fun and rewarding activity”.

'Atal' narrates the untold stories of the formative years of the late Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and sees Ashutosh essaying the role of his father, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004. He was the first non-Congress prime minister to serve a full term in the office.

During his tenure as prime minister, India carried out the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. He also sought to improve diplomatic relations with Pakistan after the kargil War.

'Atal' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.