Encounter Breaks Out Following Search Operation In J&K's Rajouri
Date
8/29/2024 1:13:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after troops launched a cordon and search operation in response to suspected militant movement, officials said.
“A search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night (following suspected terrorist movement),” a Police spokesperson said.
During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.
Security forces also fired few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, the officials said.
Two to three terrorists are holed up in the cordon area, they said, adding that additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthened the cordon and the operation.
On Monday night, a group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village at Rajouri district, and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area.
