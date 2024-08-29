Drone Debris Falls On Private Household In Desnianskyi District In Kyiv
8/29/2024 1:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a nighttime UAV attack on Kyiv, drone debris fell on the territory of a private household in the Desnianskyi district of the city.
The Kyiv City Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the Desnianskyi district of the city, according to preliminary information, debris fell on the territory of a private household,” the post reads.
There have been no reports of injuries.
“Operational services are on their way to the scene,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of those injured in a Russian air strikes on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, increased to 16.
