Healthark Insights Reveals Rwesearch Summit 2024 Focus Areas: A Deep Dive Into Global & Regional Healthcare Innovations

RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 - Registrations Open Now!

The summit will explore Real World Evidence (RWE) through three core focus areas, addressing the evolving healthcare landscape.

- Dr. Purav GandhiAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthark Insights has announced the focus areas for the RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 , scheduled for September 4-6, 2024. This landmark event will gather global leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry experts to explore the latest advancements in Real World Evidence (RWE) and its transformative impact on healthcare systems.The summit will be structured around three primary focus areas, a globally focused theme, a Middle East-focused theme, and interactive roundtable discussions, each addressing key aspects of healthcare transformation through Real World Evidence (RWE).The global track will cover four key areas –1. Patients: Enhancing recruitment and retention, empowering rare disease research, advancing health equity, and utilizing RWE for shared decision-making.2. Changing Markets: Adapting to dynamic markets, the role of Generative AI in RWE, and expanding RWE applications globally.3. Advanced Data Sources: The future of patient registries, standardizing wearable data, exploring voice data, and integrating diverse data types in Real World Data (RWD) studies.4. Clinical Trials: Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in trials, using RWE to inform trial design, patient identification with clinical AI, and increasing trial diversity using RWD.The Middle-East theme will focus on healthcare transformation in Saudi Arabia and the UAE –1. KSA Health Transformation: Exploring Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Saudi Food and Drug Authority's (SFDA) use of RWE in regulatory decisions, policy shifts, and outcomes-driven healthcare.2. UAE Health Transformation: Examining the UAE's healthcare priorities, policy changes, data-driven research, and value-based health systems.The summit will also feature Roundtable Discussions powered by Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Telangana on –1. Building Talent in India to Serve the World: Strategies for developing a competitive life sciences talent pool, advanced technology integration, and bridging skill gaps.2. Digital Health and Patient Centricity: Examining digital health's role in enhancing patient-centered care, patient engagement, personalized medicine, and overcoming implementation challenges.The summit will also delve into various topics by our esteemed keynote speaker and panelists, such as –. N-of-1 Clinical Trials/ Studies and the Role of Real World Data. Navigating Privacy and Security Challenges in Real-World Evidence: Regulatory and Compliance Perspectives. Introduction to Manufacturing Data and How it Integrates with RWE“We are thrilled to present a summit that encompasses both global and regional focus areas in Real World Evidence (RWE)”, says Dr. Purav Gandhi, CEO & Founder at Healthark Insights.“This summit will offer unique insights into patient-centric approaches, evolving market dynamics, and transformative healthcare innovations globally. We look forward to facilitating meaningful discussions and connections among industry leaders and participants.”The RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit is a pivotal platform for healthcare professionals seeking to understand the latest RWE trends and their impact on the future of healthcare.Early bird registration is now open at Healthark Insights' website, offering exclusive discounts for a limited time.About Healthark InsightsHealthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.

