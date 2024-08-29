Gujarat Floods: Indian Spinner Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF From 'Very Bad Situation'; Shares Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Vadodara, Gujarat, causing severe flooding in various parts of the city. The flooding, triggered by the overflow of the Vishwamitri river, has left many residents stranded and in need of urgent rescue operations. Among those affected by the deluge was India's left-arm spinner, Radha Yadav, who found herself trapped in the rising waters on Wednesday.

Yadav, who was caught in the middle of this natural disaster, took to Instagram to share her harrowing experience. In a post, she detailed the severity of the situation, showing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in action as they worked tirelessly to rescue stranded individuals. The footage, captured by Yadav, depicted scenes of devastation-submerged buildings, inundated roads, and vehicles almost entirely under water-highlighting the extent of the flooding.

"We are stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much #NDRF for rescuing us," Yadav wrote in her post, expressing her gratitude towards the rescue teams. The video showed NDRF personnel using boats to navigate the flooded streets, ensuring the safe evacuation of residents from the worst-hit areas.

The Vishwamitri river, which flows through Vadodara, breached its banks following continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe flooding in several low-lying areas of the city. The situation has become increasingly dire as many parts of Gujarat, including Vadodara, remain under the threat of flood-like conditions due to the incessant downpour.

Amid the ongoing crisis, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also issued a plea on social media, urging residents of Vadodara to prioritize their safety. "Stay safe, Baroda. Flooding is widespread, so please stay indoors for your own safety," Pathan tweeted, echoing the concerns of many as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the extreme weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more extremely heavy rains in isolated parts of Saurashtra on Thursday, suggesting that the situation may persist for some time. Authorities are on high alert, and further rescue operations are expected as the region braces for continued rainfall.