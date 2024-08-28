JHCO Says Jordan 'Sole' Humanitarian Corridor Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is currently the only humanitarian corridor into Gaza, delivering vital supplies to those in need, Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) Hussein Shibli said on Wednesday.

Shibli revealed that Jordan is sending over 120 trucks of diverse humanitarian aid each week through the sole operational land crossing into Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Jordan has become the main lifeline for Gaza, with international organisations and individuals from around the world relying on the JHCO to deliver aid, he added, noting that this is made possible through the support and coordination of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army.

Voicing concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has worsened due to the closure of other land crossings, Shibli said that this has placed further pressure on the only functioning crossing that requires ongoing maintenance and monitoring to keep it operational.

He urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to support the logistics of aid delivery and ensure these efforts can continue.

Shibli emphasised the need to establish a sustainable mechanism for providing ongoing humanitarian support to Gaza, ensuring that aid reaches the needy and is distributed effectively to alleviate their suffering.

The JHCO continues to accept donations through its bank account at Bank Al Etihad (Account No: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), via e-wallets, through the "CliQ" platform (JHCOGAZA), and "eFAWATEERcom." Donations can also be made online at