420 With CNW - Americans' Opinions Of Marijuana's Effects Decline Further, Poll Shows
Date
8/28/2024 11:23:59 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Americans' perceptions of
cannabis' effects have become less optimistic
over the last two years; a slight majority now worry that most users (51%) and society as a whole are harmed by it. This is a significant change from 2022, when opinions were more evenly divided and more people (53%) thought marijuana had a good impact on users, while only 45% thought it had a negative one.
These new insights are based on a Gallup Consumption Habits survey conducted from July 1 to July 21, 2024, which shows that a sizable portion of...
Read More>>
About CNW420
CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28082024000224011066ID1108613338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.