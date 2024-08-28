(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.

OKX Wallet to Co-Host 'Pheromones Day' Event During Korean Blockchain Week 2024

The OKX Wallet team will co-host an event called 'Pheromones Day' during Korean Blockchain Week 2024. The event is scheduled to take place on September 4, 2024, at Solbitseom in Seoul.

Pheromones Day seeks to bring together leading innovators and experienced professionals in the blockchain and Web3 fields. The event will focus on the latest trends, challenges and potential solutions shaping the blockchain landscape in 2024.

OKX Wallet is co-hosting this event alongside several prominent organizations in the blockchain space, including:



OKX Ventures

SHIB INU

Memecore

Animoca Ventures

Sonic

Monad

LILLIUS

LayerZero

Polyhedra

Kroma

Compute Labs

Blockdaemon

Cosmostation

ICON

Fandom Global

Cripco zkLink



The event will feature a series of panel discussions covering various aspects of the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems. Some of the key panel topics include:



Venture Perspectives on the Rise of Meme Coins

Meme-Inspired Games vs. Game-Inspired Memes: Which Came First?

Meme Coins: Ecosystem-Specific Insights

The Convergence of DeFi and Regulatory Landscapes

Meme Coins: A Global Hot Topic but Different in Korea - Exploring the Reasons Behind the Contrast

Meme Coins: Bubble or Opportunity

Future of the MemeCore Ecosystem: Dapps and Innovations Navigating the Multi-Chain Future: Strategies for Seamless Integration

Those interested in attending the event are invited to register their interest here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

