(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches Swan Chain Mission Giveaway

OKX Wallet today launched its 'Swan Chain Mission ' giveaway, giving 5,000 lucky participants the opportunity to be airdropped 50,000 Swan Chain points each. Winners will also receive a 10% point boost for Swan Chain missions.

To participate in the giveaway, which ends on September 4, users must complete a series of simple tasks via OKX Drops , including:





Holding ≥ 0.002 ETH during the event period

Following @swan_chain on X Reposting and liking specific tweets from @swan_chain

Swan Chain, formerly known as FilSwan, is a comprehensive AI blockchain infrastructure designed to accelerate AI adoption. Initiated in 2021, it offers a full toolset for developers and users in the AI and blockchain space.



