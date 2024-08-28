Ziperase Is Bronze Sponsor And Exhibitor At 5Th Recommerce Expo 2024 Global Business Meet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ziperase to showcase secure data sanitization solutions for at premier event, with executive speaking engagement.

- Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ziperase, a leading provider of secure data sanitization solutions, announces its Bronze Sponsorship and participation in the upcoming 5th Recommerce Expo - 2024 Global Business Meet, taking place on September 3-5, 2024, at The LaLiT Ashok in Bangalore, India.

The Recommerce Expo is the premier event for ecommerce businesses of all sizes, uniting industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to learn, network, and lead in exploring cutting-edge trends and technologies shaping the future of online retail.

Khalid Elebiary, President of Ziperase, will share his expertise as a featured speaker at the event.“Data security is paramount for the success of ecommerce businesses,” says Elebiary.“We look forward to discussing how Ziperase can help companies protect sensitive information while optimizing their operations with Sureworks.” As a Bronze Sponsor, Ziperase is excited to showcase its secure data sanitization solutions.

Visit Ziperase at booth # D1 to explore their comprehensive data sanitization solutions for ecommerce businesses. Ziperase's easy-to-use, efficient tools securely erase data from hard drives, solid-state drives, and mobile devices, meeting the highest security standards.

Raj Gumber, Ziperase's Regional Director of Operations for Asia Pacific, will be available at the booth to answer questions and provide demonstrations. Joining him will be Chandrahasa Bhandary, Sales Director of Sureworks, to discuss how Ziperase's solutions integrate with broader IT asset management strategies.

"We're looking forward to engaging with attendees from across the ecommerce ecosystem," says Raj Gumber. "This expo provides an excellent platform to showcase how Ziperase's data sanitization solutions address critical security needs in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace."

About Ziperase

Ziperase leads the industry in secure, compliant data sanitization solutions. Their innovative, user-friendly data erasure tools support a wide range of devices and drive types, with a focus on automation and integration. Ziperase solutions are ADISA Product Assurance Certified and comply with IEEE 2883:2022 erasure standards and NIST SP 800-88 R1 guidelines. Visit to learn more.

About Sureworks

Established in 2009, Sureworks is an integrated service management and support company specializing in comprehensive life cycle services for IT products. With a network of over 200 vendors worldwide and a dedicated team of 400 employees, Sureworks provides efficient IT support services across India.

About the 5th Recommerce Expo - 2024 Global Business Meet

The 5th Recommerce Expo is the flagship event for businesses in the ecommerce sector, focusing on learning, networking, and leadership in the digital commerce space. For more information, visit . Meet the Ziperase team and Sureworks at booth D1.

