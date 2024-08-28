Hajj-2025: Age Limit For Companions Extended

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a partial modification in the Haj Guidelines for Haj 2025, the Hajj Committee of India (HCoI) has extended the age limit of a companion from an age bracket of 60 to 65 years.

A circular issued by the HCoI,, states that in the partial modification in para 2 of the Haj Guidelines, a person in the age bracket of 60 to 65 years, is allowed to apply for Haj 2025 as companion, subject to such companion being a spouse, sibling or child of the pilgrim aged 65 or above.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular, however, states that all other companions must be in the age group of 18 to 60 years, on the date specified by HCoI.

Notably, according to the Hajj 2025 policy before the amendment, the policy stated that the age of the“Mehram” and companions accompanying pilgrims aged 65 years or above must be 18 to 60 years as on the date specified by HCol.

However, in the case of“Mahram” for lady pilgrims and companions of the pilgrims aged 65 years or above, including Ladies Without Mahram (LWM) pilgrims aged 65 years or above, the policy states that repeaters will be allowed on payment of additional charges as applicable from time to time.

Read Also Hajj 2025: HCI Invites Online Applications India Hajj Policy 2025: Hajj Through HCI Only Once In A Lifetime Now

The policy also outlines that companions accompanying LWM pilgrims aged 65 or above must be female and between the age of 45 to 60 years.

The policy maintains the distribution of Haj seats, with 70 per cent allocated to the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and 30 per cent to Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) .

