Minfy Bolsters Its Data And AI Specialization With Acquisition Of Dynapt

Left to Right: Rahul Bhatia - Lead, Innovation & IP, Vikram Manchanda - CEO, Minfy, Mukul K Gupta - Founder, Dynapt Solutions, Vijay Jain - Co-Founder & Director, Minfy, Karan Mutha - Sales Director, India

Minfy enhances its AI and data expertise by acquiring Dynapt Solutions, expanding innovative capabilities across key global markets

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Minfy, an Applied Architect and Cloud Native System Integrator, today announced the of Dynapt Solutions , a boutique organization renowned for its deep expertise in data and AI. This strategic acquisition bolsters Minfy's capability to deliver cutting-edge data and AI solutions to enterprises across the United States, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), ASEAN, and India.Founded by Mukul Gupta, a seasoned CTO with over two decades of experience at technology giants including CSC, CGI and Microsoft, Dynapt Solutions has established itself as a talent hub for data & AI experts from renowned institutions including the IITs. Mukul's team has also developed proprietary intellectual property (IP) Max AI Agentic Studio designed specifically to unlock power of Generative AI, which will add to the Minfy's existing portfolio of Minfy Swayam, a suite of Generative AI solutions. With this acquisition, Minfy's specialization across manufacturing & logistics, aerospace & satellite, healthcare, and the public sector will now be complemented by Dynapt's strengths in retail and media.“We are thrilled to welcome Mukul and team to Minfy,” said Vikram Manchanda, CEO of Minfy.“I have had the privilege of working with the founders of both Minfy and Dynapt Solutions for over a decade. Their cultures and work styles are a great match and bring deep synergy for our customers. The combination of Minfy's extensive experience in AI strategy and transformation advisory with Dynapt's deep expertise in technology and implementation, creates a powerful partnership”.Mukul, Founder of Dynapt Solutions, added,“Joining forces with Minfy allows us to scale our innovations and bring them to a broader market. We are excited to extend our deep data and AI capabilities with Minfy's extensive AI & cloud led transformation expertise to create unparalleled value for our customers.”Vijay, Co-Founder of Minfy, stated,“This acquisition is not just about expanding our capabilities, but about integrating two teams that share a common vision for innovation and excellence. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible in AI and data, delivering solutions that drive real business impact.”The acquisition of Dynapt Solutions reflects Minfy's ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and delivering world-class solutions that drive business success. With this acquisition, Minfy is well-positioned to address the growing demand for advanced AI and data services across key markets.About Minfy:Minfy is an Applied Technology Architect, guiding businesses to thrive in the era of intelligent data applications. We leverage cloud, AI, and data analytics to design and implement bespoke technology solutions that solve real-world challenges and propel businesses ahead of the curve. With a track record of success across diverse industries, Minfy is the trusted partner for organizations looking to innovate and grow. For more information, visit .About Dynapt Solutions:Dynapt Solutions is a data and AI specialist company known for its expertise in technology and implementation, and its proprietary AI Agent Studio designed for enterprises. Founded by Mukul Gupta, a renowned CTO, Dynapt Solutions team has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions to leading retail chains, media companies, and other large enterprises. The company is also a talent hub of data and AI engineers from prestigious institutions, including the IITs. For more information, visit .For media inquiries, please contact:Magendar Rajasekaran...

