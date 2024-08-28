Israeli Attacks In Gaza With U.S. Weapons Highly Likely War Crimes: U.S. Think Tank Latest Death Toll: 40,400

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – At least 20 Israeli in Gaza are highly likely war crimes, with U.S.-supplied weapons involved, a U.S. think tank research found.

The Israeli military has used U.S. weapons for attacks on refugee camps, schools, and hospitals, and in disproportionate attacks on military targets, almost all surely in violation of international humanitarian law and have caused huge civilian casualties, according to a research report released on Monday, by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Israel relies on U.S. weapons, which are involved in nearly every facet of Israel's military campaign, the research showed. Israel has used U.S.-made aircraft, like F-35, F-16, and F-15, to drop U.S.-made bombs, including MK-84, MK-83, MK-82, and 250-pound“small diameter” bombs, which can be fitted with U.S.-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, said the report.

As of yesterday, the Israeli military has been expanding operations in the West Bank, while the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have so far claimed more than 40,400 lives, according to local health authorities.– NNN-XINHUA