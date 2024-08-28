Houston MSP AVATAR Managed Services Makes The Inc. 5000, With A Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 84% Percent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the First Time, AVATAR Managed Services Makes the 5000, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 84% Percent

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed AVATAR Managed Services ranks No. 4711 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“Growing a business quickly enough to make the Forbes Inc. 5000 list isn't just about rapid expansion; it's about relentless innovation, unyielding dedication, and a team that turns every challenge into an opportunity,” said Jason Wright, CEO of AVATAR Managed Services.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”AVATAR Managed Services has become a disruptor in the technology landscape by transforming traditional IT support into a dynamic, proactive partnership that drives innovation and leverages data insights to achieve business outcomes for its clients.AVATAR Managed Services distinguishes itself in the IT service provider landscape through a unique blend of fully tailored and co-managed solutions, proactive support, and next-generation technology. Unlike many providers that offer one-size-fits-all solutions, AVATAR focuses on customizing its services to meet each client's specific needs, ensuring that its IT infrastructure aligns perfectly with their business goals. Our approach integrates advanced technologies with a deep understanding of industry best practices, allowing us to anticipate and address potential issues before they impact operations. AVATAR's commitment to proactive management, coupled with a dedicated team of experts, ensures that clients receive exceptional service and strategic guidance that drives long-term success.CONTACT:Jason Wright, CEO AVATAR Managed Services, Houston IT Managed Services ProviderCo-Managed and Managed IT Services Houston Tel: (281) 999-7070Email Houston Cybersecurity experts: ...More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyThe 2024 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. Companies must have been founded and have generated revenue by March 31, 2020, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of over 40 million across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit

