“BEING ROBIN,” FOLLOWS ONE MAN's JOURNEY AFTER BELIEVING HE WAS VISITED BY ROBIN WILLIAMS' SPIRIT SETS DEBUT DATE

Filmmaker Roger Kabler's Documentary on 'One of the Greatest Comedians' Premieres November 5 on Streaming and in Select Theaters

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Being Robin ,” a documentary that tells the story of a man who believed he was visited by the spirit of and legendary comedian Robin Williams, is set to be released in on major platforms, including and Apple TV, on November 5 along with a few theatrical engagements. Co-distributed by Roger Kabler and Gary Rubin of GRC, the delves into the fine line between a miraculous spiritual connection and a journey into delusion.

Regardless of where the truth lies, filmmaker Roger Kabler created a hysterical and touching stage tribute to Robin Williams which became a phenomenon across America.

Though the film doesn't use actual images or vocals of Williams, it captures the essence of one of the greatest comedians of all time.“Being Robin,” is based on true events and its official trailer is available here.

Kabler, a professional actor and comedian, has long been inspired by Williams. After his passing, Kabler-who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder-experienced what he describes as feeling“infused” by Williams' spirit. This led him to create a stage show in tribute to the late comedian, which toured successfully across America for over two years.

Using his experiences as inspiration, Kabler crafted“Being Robin,” a documentary feature that combines footage from his live shows with reenactments of the bizarre events he experienced. Despite challenges, including the onset of COVID-19, Kabler spent two years editing the film, which he describes as "genre fluid"-a mix of documentary, reenactment, and a touch of fantasy.

“This film is not just a tribute to Robin Williams but also a reflection on mental health and the profound impact Robin had on those who loved him,” said filmmaker Roger Kabler.“My story is raw and filled with a deep love for Robin, and the film offers a unique perspective on what Robin might have done if given a second chance to return to the stage. This is my love letter to Robin Williams.”

“Being Robin,” also features Alainna Rodgers in her film debut and includes a cameo by comedian Bill Kirchenbauer. The film will host its world premiere on September 17th at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles, California. To celebrate Robin's life and work, friends of Robin will share stories after the screening, followed by a Q&A session with Kabler.

