Trump, Harris Agree 1St Face-Off On Sept. 10

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Former president Donald and Vice-President Kamala Harris will face off in the first presidential debate on September 10, less than ten weeks before the of November 5.

The nominee initially avoided accepting a debate with Harris until she officially became the nominee, a hurdle she passed during last week's National Convention.

Then, he questioned using "hot mics" that would pick up whatever a candidate was saying, whether their opponent was speaking or not, USA Today reported on Wednesday.

ABC News will host the debate, which will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at 9 pm. EDT in Philadelphia, one of the key battleground states in this year's election.

The debate will be held at the National Constitution Center, a museum devoted to the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia's Independence Mall, which also contains the Liberty Bell, according to the report.

A Trump spokesman said Tuesday that both sides had agreed to the same terms as CNN's June debate between Biden and Trump, which had muted microphones when candidates were not speaking and did not include a live audience.

That debate also banned any props and included two commercial breaks.

Harris, who secured the Democratic nomination after Biden stepped aside last month, said in early August that she would participate in the Sept. 10 debate that Biden and Trump had previously agreed to.

Trump, 78, and Harris, 59, are unlikely to be joined by third-party candidates. Qualifying candidates must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots and reach at least 15% support in four national polls that meet ABC's standards. (end)

