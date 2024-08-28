Senior UN Officials Warn Against Escalating Hostilities In, Around Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and acting UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya on Wednesday warned that the world cannot afford to lose focus on Syria, as the humanitarian and crisis continues to wreak havoc on the country more than a decade after civil war erupted.

Briefing the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria, Joyce Msuya said there was an urgent need for increased resources, with the scale of humanitarian suffering reaching unprecedented levels.

She called for a surge in to aid early recovery projects and help rebuild livelihoods, reduce dependency on aid, and address the displacement crisis.

"The key to a sustainable solution is a definitive end to the conflict," she stressed, highlighting the need of addressing regional insecurity against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza.

On his part, Geir Pedersen noted the escalating tensions across the Middle East, citing recent violence in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan, Beirut, Tehran, and strikes between Hezbollah and Israel across the Lebanon border.

He pointed out that Syria has not been spared from this escalation, referencing Israeli airstrikes in Homs, Hama, and Deraa that resulted in civilian casualties, including children.

US military positions in northeast Syria were also targeted in attacks that the US attributed to Iran-backed groups.

"We must redouble our efforts towards regional de-escalation in the interest of long-term peace and stability for all - including with an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, a return to calm in Lebanon and across the Blue Line, and wider regional de-escalation," Pedersen stressed.

He remained focused on advancing a UN-facilitated intra-Syrian political process that adheres to Security Council resolution 2254.

"My message on the immediate priorities remains consistent," Pedersen added, outlining the urgent need for de-escalation in the region and in Syria, confidence-building measures, and helping prepare the ground for a new and comprehensive approach to resolving the conflict.

He acknowledged that resolving the conflict will be complex and challenging, emphasizing that it is vital not to view it as insurmountable.

"It would be a mistake to conclude that it is impossible, that the conflict can only be managed and not resolved," he stressed, highlighting the need for unified political will inside Syria and more international cooperation to resolve the crisis.

"I of course realize that geopolitical alignments on Syria remain challenging, but there is a way forward. I hope I can count on your collective support for that approach in the period ahead," he added.

Displacement remains staggeringly high, with over six million Syrians languishing as refugees or asylum-seekers outside the country's borders and more than seven million displaced internally.

Across the country, nearly 17 million people - more than 70 percent of the population - now require humanitarian assistance and protection, with women and children particularly affected, according to UN estimates.

Adding to the suffering, Syria is still grappling with the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes in February 2023, which inflicted severe human and material damage. (end)

ast









MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108612922