Rising Costs And Abandoned Routes: The Lobito Corridor’S Struggle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Lobito Corridor, a vital infrastructure project in Southern Africa, faces severe challenges.



Despite its potential to transform regional trade, recent developments have seen Angolan businesses abandon this key route.



Unsustainable cost increases raise questions about the project's future. Transporting goods via the Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) has become prohibitively expensive.



The cost for a single container surged from 300,000 kwanzas (approximately $325.20) to 3 million kwanzas (approximately $3,252.00).



This tenfold increase drove major operators, like Angola's top food distributor Carrinho, to switch to road transport. Road transport still costs 2 million kwanzas (approximately $2,168.00) per container.







Cement producers, such as Cimenfort, also find rail transport financially unviable. This shift to road transport underscores the economic strain on businesses. It highlights the corridor's logistical challenges.

Regional Economic Consequences

The Lobito Corridor 's rising costs threaten to disrupt supply chains. Regions like Moxico and the Lundas particularly rely on the corridor for essential goods.



Increased transportation fees could lead to shortages, unemployment spikes, and reduced government revenues. The Angolan government has acknowledged these issues. However, concrete solutions remain elusive.



Capacity issues on the Benguela Railway exacerbate the situation. Overcrowded trains and inadequate infrastructure force passengers into dangerous travel conditions.



These conditions result in injuries and fatalities. The government has promised to invest in carriage repairs. Yet, the urgency of the situation demands immediate action.

The Corridor's Promising Potential

Despite these challenges, the Lobito Corridor has attracted significant international investment and attention. It serves as a strategic link between Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Zambia.



The corridor facilitates the export of critical minerals like copper and cobalt. It is part of the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.



Substantial funding comes from countries like Italy and the United States. Italy has pledged $320 million, while the U.S. has announced a $250 million investment plan.



The African Development Bank (AfDB ) will contribute around $500 million. The total estimated cost of the project ranges from $1 billion to $2.3 billion.

A Crossroads for the Future

The Lobito Corridor stands at a pivotal moment. Its potential to drive economic growth and regional integration is undeniable.



Yet, the current challenges could undermine these opportunities. Addressing the cost and infrastructure issues is crucial for realizing the corridor's promise.



The decisions made now will shape the corridor's role in Southern Africa's future. These choices will determine whether it becomes a cornerstone of prosperity or a missed opportunity.



As stakeholders navigate these complexities, the corridor's fate will serve as a testament to the balance between ambition and practical execution in large-scale infrastructure projects.

MENAFN28082024007421016031ID1108612865