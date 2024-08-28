Brazil’S Crackdown On Illegal Digital Banks In A Multibillion Money Laundering Probe

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's have launched a probe into illegal digital banks involved in a money laundering scheme.



Dubbed "Operation Concierge," this investigation focuses on a criminal group that operated covert accounts within the formal system.



These accounts, hidden within legitimate banks and approved by Brazil's Central , processed a staggering R$7.5 billion (approximately $1.36 billion).



Today, the authorities have ramped up their crackdown. They executed ten preventive detention orders, and seven temporary arrests, and carried out 60 searches across São Paulo and Minas Gerais.



Additionally, they suspended operations for 194 companies linked to these clandestine transactions. Courts also froze R$850 million (about $154.55 million) in related accounts.







The investigation reveals that these concealed accounts were marketed as immune to tracking and legal actions.



They facilitated transactions that were untraceable by the financial system and unaffected by legal freezes or seizures.



Furthermore, the criminal organization used credit card machines registered under fictitious business names. This facilitated money laundering and obscured payments for illicit activities.



The police also scrutinized the roles of all individuals linked to these illicit operations, encompassing those providing logistical, financial, or operational support.



The targets of the searches included the headquarters of the banks hosting these illegal fintech operations, which failed to report suspicious activities.



However, these actions are part of a broader effort to hold accountable those who managed or supported the execution of these financial crimes.



The accused are facing charges of fraudulent management, unauthorized financial operations, currency evasion, capital concealment, tax order crimes, and participation in a criminal organization.



In short, this operation highlights Brazil's determination to dismantle complex criminal financial networks.

