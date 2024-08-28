Center-Right Eduardo Paes Leads In Rio’S Mayoral Race With Enhanced Approval Ratings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the latest developments from Rio de Janeiro's mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD, center-right) has significantly bolstered his lead, according to a recent Quaest survey commissioned by TV Globo.



As of the latest poll released on Wednesday, Paes has surged to 60% of voter intentions, marking an 11% increase from the previous survey in July.



His closest competitor, Deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RRight), endorsed by former President Jair Bolsonaro, trails with only 9% of the vote.



Other candidates, including Tarcísio Motta (PSOL, far left) at 5% and Cyro Garcia (PSTU, far left) at 3%, remain in the low single digits. Several others also fall within this range.



The approval rating for Mayor Paes also reflects a positive shift in public sentiment. Currently, 51% of respondents view his administration as either good or excellent, up from 45% in the previous poll.







Those viewing his performance as poor or very poor now sit at 13%, showing a decrease from 18%. Interestingly, the changes in voter preference have shifted the landscape for the secondary candidates as well, with Ramagem losing ground since July.



The data suggests potential volatility among the lower-tier candidates. Quaest acknowledges a margin of error of 3 percentage points, indicating a possible statistical tie among Ramagem, Motta, and Garcia.



This polling snapshot offers a clear look at the shifting dynamics in Rio's electoral politics. It shows how citizens respond to the candidates' campaigns and the broader socio-political factors influencing their preferences.



As the election approaches, these numbers highlight Paes' dominant position. They also underscore the challenges his opponents face in gaining traction among Rio's electorate.

