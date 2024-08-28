Talonvest Structures $33.4M In Bank Perm Loans For TX And AZ Properties

Within the same month, Talonvest negotiated another loan on behalf of Clark Investment Group for an institutional quality asset located at 2440 East Union Hills in Phoenix, Arizona. The $11,150,000 cash out, non-recourse refinance loan features a 10-year loan, full term interest only payments, and an attractive fixed interest rate obtained through a competitive bid orchestrated by Talonvest. Bob Baker, President of Clark Investment Group, commented,“We work with Talonvest because of their relationships with an extensive network of lenders, their support through the closing, and because they always deliver results for us.” The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included Tom Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Britt Taylor, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

