California's Leading Non-Profit Tech Incubator, Evonexus Announces Demo Day 2024 At Qualcomm's Jacobs Auditorium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

6 Companies Presenting That Have Collectively Secured Over $600M in VC Funding and Have Over $2.2B in Combined Valuation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EvoNexus and Qualcomm have enjoyed a strategic partner relationship since 2012. Qualcomm has hosted every EvoNexus Demo Day at their home office in the Jacobs Auditorium. Demo Day 2023 had a record turnout with over 650 attendees enjoying the presentations of high quality early-stage ventures. Demo Day 2024 will showcase six EvoNexus companies that are later stage and have products in the market.These six companies entered the EvoNexus program as two founders, developed their initial products, grew their teams, and secured venture funding. These six exemplify entrepreneurism and are creating technology and products that have significant impact. Their respective journeys will inspire all who attend.Fabric8Labs – Thermal management technology for high-power AI chips in hyperscale data centers.BRELYON – First-ever headset-free virtual display for gaming, entertainment, and enterprise applications.Carlsmed – Patient-specific spine fusion devices that improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery.Syntiant – Ultra-low power neural network processors for real-time AI applications.Obsidian Sensors – Low-cost, high-performance thermal imaging sensors that provide object visibility regardless of conditions.Housecall Pro – Providing home service professionals with financial and business tools solutions to operate with an ERP back-office system tailored to their needs.“EvoNexus was founded in 2010 with a belief that a non-profit incubator could develop a program to launch hundreds of important startups that would impact the early-stage innovation economy of San Diego,” says Rory Moore, Co-Founder & CEO of EvoNexus.“EvoNexus is the most important startup program in the San Diego region. The results achieved through the EvoNexus incubator speak for themselves.”About EvoNexusEvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator located in San Diego. EvoNexus has successfully launched over 265 technology startups from over 7,000 applications. EvoNexus portfolio companies have secured over $4.2B in venture funding and outcomes, with over $10B in pre-exit valuations.

Ashlyn Haines

EvoNexus

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.