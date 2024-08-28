The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Trisha Pinckney As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAUREL, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Trisha Pinckney is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Leading Premier Management Consulting Services.

Trisha Pinckney

Dr. Trisha Pinckney has emerged as a trailblazer in the field of management consulting, demonstrating exceptional leadership as President of Dantli Corp since 2006. Under her guidance, Dantli Corp has achieved remarkable growth and development, solidifying its reputation as a premier management consulting company. Specializing in a range of services including foreign language and sign language interpretation, courier, and personnel support services, Dantli Corp has secured over 115 contracts from Federal and State Governments over the past decade.

Dr. Pinckney's academic journey is marked by excellence and dedication. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University, followed by a Master of Arts in Corporate Communications and Marketing from Austin

Peay State University. In 2022, she completed her Master of Divinity in Biblical Studies and a Doctor of Ministry in Theology and Ministerial Studies from the Peace Multicultural Theological Seminary (PMTS).

In addition to her academic achievements, Dr. Pinckney holds a Master Certificate in Strategies for Growing Businesses from Harvard University and is licensed and certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Maryland.

Dr. Pinckney's commitment to civic engagement and volunteerism is exemplary. As a volunteer

EMT, she serves her community with dedication, and she devotes time each month to giving back at area nursing homes and organizations such as Goodwill Industries and Habitat for Humanity. In 2023, Dr. Pinckney assumed the role of Dean of the Young Warrior Program at PMTS and is passionate about her visionary goal to construct an accessible housing community near her residence.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Pinckney has been honored with several awards, including the Top 100

MBE Award in 2014 and the Unbreakable Spirit Award by Bold, Brave & Beautiful in 2016. Her business, Dantli Corp, has also received prestigious accolades, including a Minority Business Enterprise of the Year Award in 2018 and a Women Business Enterprise of the Year Award by Baltimore County in 2018.

Looking ahead, Dr.

Trisha Pinckney envisions continued growth and success for Dantli Corp, fueled by her unwavering dedication to excellence and service.

