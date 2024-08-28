(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global

chemical peel market size is estimated to grow by USD 814.4 millionn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures and technological advancement

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing awareness about anti-aging measures. However,

high cost of chemical peel products poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BeautyPharmaCo, Candela Corp., Caudalie International SE, Galderma SA, Hale Cosmeceuticals Inc, Image International Manufacturing LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, MedPeel, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, NEFTIS LABORATORIOS SL, Pierre Fabre SA, ProDerma Light, Radius Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Renee Rouleau Inc., Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Unilever PLC.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Hospital and recreation centers and Dermatology clinics), Type (Light peel, Medium peel, and Deep peel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The chemical peel market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness and demand for anti-aging procedures. In 2021 and 2022, there has been a rise in the number of cosmetic procedures performed in countries like the US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and Spain. This trend is driven by the advantages of chemical peels, including age spot reduction, sun damage removal, skin lightening, smoothening, and improved collagen growth. Vendors are actively promoting these benefits through various channels, such as websites, conferences, and magazine advertisements. Moreover, the increasing per capita income and economic development in emerging economies, particularly India and China, have led to a surge in online research and comparisons of various procedures. As a result, the chemical peel market is poised for continued growth during the forecast period.

The Chemical Peel Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for non-surgical skincare solutions. Trichloroacetic acid and Jessner's Solution are popular peeling agents used in chemical resurfacing for improving skin texture, reducing hyperpigmentation, acne scars, fine lines, and wrinkle reduction. These treatments are effective for sun damage, melasma treatment, and acne treatment. Medical aesthetics and cosmeceutical treatments using chemical formulations offer clinical benefits for various skin conditions. Glytone, Alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), sugar cane, sugar beets, lactic peel, milk, and Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) are common peeling agents. Medium peels target the epidermis and dermis layers for enhanced skin health and beauty. The chemical peel procedure is a dermatologic treatment for skin health improvement and aesthetic enhancement.



Market

Challenges



The chemical peel market is currently facing a growth challenge due to the high cost of treatments, which is limiting its adoption, particularly in developing countries. The average price for a chemical peel ranges from USD600 to USD900, with significant variations depending on the type of peel. Light peels cost as low as USD150 but require multiple sessions for optimal results, while medium and deep peels can cost up to USD6,000. These high costs include fees for the chemical peel procedure, anesthesia, and operating room. The monopolistic approach of vendors, such as

Allergan plc, in the market further contributes to the lack of competitive pricing. Allergan, a leading player in medical aesthetics, has acquired most of the market share, targeting high-income and upper-middle-class consumers. As a result, the inability of middle and lower-middle-class individuals to afford these costly procedures is hindering the growth of the global chemical peel market. The Chemical Peel market is thriving in the

Skincare and Aesthetics industries, providing solutions for common concerns such as Acne, Pigmentation, and Wrinkle issues. Glytone's Peeling Solution, which contains Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) derived from Sugar Cane and Sugar Beets, is a popular choice for exfoliating the Epidermis. Medium Peels, using stronger Chemical Agents like TCA, reach deeper into the Dermis to address Acne spots, Dark Circles, and signs of Fatigue. Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine professionals use these Dermatological Procedures for Skin Renewal, often combining different Chemical Compounds like Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, and Salicylic Acid for optimal results. The Beauty Industry continues to innovate with new Peeling Solutions, offering professional Chemical Exfoliation treatments for Facial Rejuvenation.

Segment Overview



This chemical peel market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hospital and recreation centers 1.2 Dermatology clinics



2.1 Light peel

2.2 Medium peel 2.3 Deep peel



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Hospital and recreation centers- The Chemical Peel Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for skin rejuvenation treatments. Businesses are offering various types of chemical peels to cater to diverse skin concerns, such as acne scars, aging, and sun damage. Market leaders are focusing on research and development to introduce innovative peel solutions and expand their customer base. Overall, the market is expected to continue its expansion in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The Chemical Peel market encompasses a range of

skincare treatments used in aesthetics to address various skin concerns, including acne, pigmentation, and wrinkle issues. These peels work by applying a chemical solution to the skin, causing it to exfoliate and peel off, revealing smoother, fresher skin. The solutions typically contain Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) derived from fruits like glycolic acid from sugar cane and lactic peels from milk. Deeper peels may involve Phenol or Trichloroacetic acid, reaching the dermis for more significant results. Acne spots, dark circles, and signs of fatigue can also be targeted. Genetics and collagen production play a role in skin health, making chemical peels a popular choice for those seeking to improve their complexion in dermatology practices.

Market Research Overview

The Chemical Peel market encompasses a range of

skincare treatments that utilize chemical solutions to improve the appearance of the skin. These peels are commonly used for various aesthetic concerns such as acne, pigmentation, and wrinkle issues. The solutions typically contain Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) derived from fruits like sugar cane and sugar beets, or Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) like Salicylic Acid. The depth of the peel can vary from light to medium, affecting the epidermis or dermis layers. Chemical Peels are used to address acne spots, dark circles, fatigue, and signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles. The causes of these conditions can stem from genetics, sun damage, or lifestyle factors. The treatments promote collagen production, leading to skin renewal and texture improvement. Chemical Peels are considered a dermatological procedure and are also offered in aesthetic medicine clinics and the beauty industry. They provide a form of chemical exfoliation that goes beyond traditional cleansing methods. The solutions work by dissolving the bonds holding dead skin cells together, revealing smoother, healthier skin. Popular chemical peel formulations include Glytone, Jessner's Solution, TCA Peel, and various combinations of AHAs and BHAs. These treatments are administered as facial treatments in professional settings and are an essential part of medical aesthetics and cosmeceutical offerings. Chemical Peels contribute to skin health and beauty enhancement, addressing various skin conditions and concerns. They are an effective means of reducing hyperpigmentation, acne scars, sun damage, and melasma. The cosmetic procedure is a popular choice for individuals seeking wrinkle reduction and skin rejuvenation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Hospital And Recreation Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Type



Light Peel



Medium Peel

Deep Peel

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

