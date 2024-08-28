TGC's Harlem Renaissance 2.0 Banners: Celebrating SGLBTQ+ Trailblazers On 125Th Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harlem Renaissance 2.0 Banners

Harlem Renaissance 2.0 Banners on 125

Harlem Renaissance 2.0 Banners on 125 Team 2023

The Gatekeepers Collective (TGC) Unveils Powerful Public Art Installation of Banners Celebrating Iconic SGLBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Changed History

- Dr. John-Martin Green, Executive Director of The Gatekeepers CollectiveHARLEM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gatekeepers Collective (TGC), in collaboration with The Stonewall Foundation, UMEZ, LMCC, and WHDC, proudly announces the 4th iteration of the Harlem Renaissance 2.0 Banners project. This dynamic public art installation, designed by acclaimed artist Jonathan Key, will illuminate 125th Street with banners honoring the profound legacies of same-gender-loving (SGL) pioneers of the Harlem Renaissance and subsequent generations.Unveiling Ceremony and Performances:The larger-than-life-size banners mounted on street lights across West 125th St., including images of James Baldwin, Lorraine Hansberry, Bayard Rustin, Barbara Jordan, and Audre Lorde, will be unveiled at a special ceremony at The Forum, Columbia University, 601 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027 at Broadway on Saturday, September 7th at 1 PM. The event will feature esteemed actors, Michael Early ("Godfather of Harlem"), Chantal Jean-Pierre ("Our Town"), Portia Johnson ("To Kill A Mockingbird"), Hayward Leach ("The Terror: Devil in Silver"), and Kerry Warren ("Law & Order SVU"), performing excerpts from the honorees' works, breathing life into their inspiring words and enduring spirits.Amplifying SGLBTQ+ Voices and Contributions"Celebrating legacies of the successor generation of same-gender-loving sheroes and heroes of the Harlem Renaissance helps create a more inclusive and celebratory dynamic in Harlem for everyone” states Dr. John-Martin Green, Executive Director of The Gatekeepers Collective. "Shining a light on the extraordinary contributions SGLBTQ African Americans have made to American and world history and culture helps destigmatize stigmatized identities, foster mutual respect, and inspire us all to embrace our authentic selves."Community Partnership and ImpactThe Harlem Renaissance 2.0 Banners project exemplifies the power of community collaboration. The Gatekeepers Collective has partnered with leading organizations to realize this vision, and the project enjoys the support of prominent community figures, including; Tony Award-winning Theater Publicist and Producer Irene Gandy; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director of National Black Theatre; Carmen Neely, President and CEO of Harlem Pride; Antoine Craigwell, President & CEO of DBGM, and Emil Wilbekin, Executive Director of Native Son.A Visual Tribute to Diversity and ResilienceThe banners will adorn 125th Street from Morningside to 12th Avenues, transforming the iconic thoroughfare into a visual celebration of diversity and resilience. This installation serves as a potent reminder of the SGLBTQ+ community's enduring contributions and its integral role in shaping the cultural fabric of Harlem and the nation.Join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals by attending the unveiling ceremony and supporting The Gatekeepers Collective's mission. Make a donation at and share your experiences with us using #TGCBanners125.About The Gatekeepers Collective (TGC)TGC is a dedicated network of same-gender-loving (SGL) African descended men committed to fostering empowerment and community cohesion. Through anti-stigma and community engagement initiatives, and dynamic public art projects TGC uplifts SGL men and promotes acceptance and mutual respect across the broader community.gatekeepers

