Remee Wire & Cable Announces An Expanded Line Of Powerpipe™ Distribution Cables

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORIDA, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading of electronic wire and cable, announced the expansion of their PowerPipeTM cables with the addition of a series of new copper multipair cables rated CL4Z for OSP (outside plant), direct burial, and wet location applications. These PowerPipeTM distribution cables are now available as part of Remee's larger line of ActivateTM Powered Cable Solutions.

These new PowerPipeTM Class 4 Fault-Managed Power distribution cables are rated CL4Z and certified to UL 1400-2.

The new PowerPipeTM cables have a 450V rating and include a variety of conductor pairs and gauge sizes. This new line includes a selection of cables with 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 8 pair conductors in 18, 16, or 14 AWG. All conductors are stranded tinned copper, and the cables feature insulation and jackets that are resistant to sunlight, moisture and chemicals.

ActivateTM PowerPipeTM cables are suitable for many indoor and outdoor applications, such as:



DAS

DRAN

Small cell

PoE

LED lighting systems

Security cameras

GPON

ODAS

Data Centers

Wireless Access Points (WAPs)

BAS

Rooftop macro

Intelligent building

Indoor agriculture IoT sensors



Remee's PowerPipeTM Cable Solutions

Remee's new line of PowerPipeTM Cables expands the offering of their ActivateTM Powered Cable Solutions, which includes:



Standard Category PoE Cables – Riser, Plenum, OSP rated in STP and UTP versions

22 AWG Cat 6 Limited Power Cables for PoE ++ - CMP-LP rated

uTPTM utility Twisted PairTM Cables – Plenum, Riser, OSP and LSZH versions

ActivateTM PowerPipeTM Hybrid Cables – Plenum, Riser and LSZH versions and Micro Fiber Cables PowerPipeTM Copper Distribution Cables – Fault-Managed Power distribution cables, rated CL4P and suitable for CL4R, CL2R, and now also CL4Z.



Get more details about Activate Powered Cable Solutions , including spec sheets.

Learn more about Remee Wire & Cable .

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable, as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our“dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit , email us at ... , or call 1-800-431-3864.

Press Contact:

Steven Bork

...

847-778-6468

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

