Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Bbls: Surgical And Non-Surgical Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills compares surgical and non-surgical BBLs, highlighting the pros, cons, and the importance of choosing a skilled provider

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, has been setting the standard in the aesthetics world for over 25 years. His minimally and noninvasive cosmetic procedure techniques are renowned globally and have grabbed the attention of supermodels, celebrities, pop stars, and online influencers. The popularity of cosmetic enhancements, particularly BBLs, has gained extensive traction during the microblogger era.

Naturally, anyone seeking any kind of major cosmetic enhancement like a BBL, will want a safe procedure and effective results. This is where Dr. Simon comes in. His results speak for themselves. Dr. Simon's minimally invasive methods have made it very hard for patients to decide whether to go full-fledge with a surgical BBL or go to Epione Beverly Hills and allow him to do what he is famous for.

Surgical Brazilian Butt Lift involves liposuction to extract fat from areas like the abdomen, flanks, and thighs. Once the fat is harvested, it is purified and injected back into the buttocks to create a fuller, contoured shape. Ideally, a natural look is what patients are seeking when doing cosmetic enhancements. BBLs can stand out and be identified as artificial at first glance if and when done by inexperienced or underqualified surgeons.

Dr. Simon cannot stress enough to his patients to always properly vet their chosen provider, whether it is a cosmetic enhancement they are seeking or even just a routine health check-up. He is sharing with everyone his expert insight on surgical BBLs vs. nonsurgical BBLs.

"A successful Brazilian butt lift (BBL) isn't just about surgical skills; it also needs an eye for balance and proportion," explains Dr. Ourian. "The procedure is invasive and comes with significant risks and complications that patients must fully grasp and understand before moving forward."

Pros of Surgical BBL

- More drastice results compared to the non-surgical options

- Results can last for years on end, especially if a stable weight is maintained

- Surgical BBL can improve the appearance of multiple areas of the body due to the liposuction involved



Cons of Surgical BBL

- BBLs involve significant surgical intervention, which comes with risks such as infection. Fat embolism and scarring.

- Recovery can take several weeks, during which sitting or lying directly on the buttocks is restricted.

- Surgical BBLs are generally more expensive due to the complexity of the procedure and the need for anesthesia

Pros of Non-Surgical BBL

- Can last up to 10 years if longer-lasting products like Neustem are used

- Some procedures may use radiofrequency or ultrasound devices to tighten and lift the skin.

- No surgery, no general anesthesia, and minimal risk compared to surgical BBLs

- Recovery is much quicker, with most people returning to normal activities within a day or two

- Typically less expensive than surgical BBLs



Cons of Non-Surgical BBL

- The effects of non-surgical BBLs are not permanent and usually last between 1-2 years requiring maintenance sessions if cheaper products are used.

- The volume increase is generally more subtle compared to a surgical BBL, which can cause limited enhancements

- Unlike surgical BBLs, non-surgical options do not involve liposuction, so you won't benefit from body contouring in other areas

"Non-surgical BBLs are a great option for anyone looking to improve their curves without surgery," Dr. Ourian explains. "These treatments are quick, and most patients can continue their daily activities immediately. Though the results are temporary, they can be maintained with follow-up treatments."

Epione Beverly Hills focuses on delivering the highest standard of care, using advanced technology and techniques to achieve beautiful, natural outcomes. Dr. Ourian always tailors his treatments to the patient, taking his time, and ensuring that each patient receives a treatment plan developed exclusively for them to achieve their beauty goals. Dr. Simon Ourian encourages patients to thoroughly explore all the options and consult a qualified and experienced professional before deciding on any cosmetic enhancements.

"Whether you opt for a surgical or non-surgical BBL, choosing a doctor with the right blend of skill, experience, and aesthetic sense is essential for achieving the best results."

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and greatly celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for technique of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call/text (310) 651-6267.

David Herrera

Epione Medical Corporation

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.